India’s flurry of trade deals will need climate-resilient ports to justify today’s wave of export optimism
India’s rush to seal trade deals promises an export surge, but its cargo gateways look too fragile to face a future of climate risks. Let’s fix Indian shipment infrastructure before rising sea levels, cyclones and worse get in the way.
India’s flurry of trade deal-making with the UK, EU, US and others has revealed a push for strong export growth. Tariff barriers are coming down, standards are being aligned and new sectors from electronics to renewables are being positioned for global integration.