India’s trade deals don't guarantee overseas market access for Ayush—but here's what could help

India is aggressively promoting the globalization of Ayush therapy through its multiple trade agreements and bilateral MoUs. Different models are being experimented with to facilitate market access.
For example, under the India-EU trade deal, Indian Ayush practitioners will be able to provide their services in EU member states using India-obtained professional qualifications wherever regulation doesn’t exist.
The trade pact also has provisions for cooperation by the EU on setting up Ayush wellness centres and clinics in its member states. Homeopathy, with its strong base in Germany, is already popular in the EU, as is yoga.