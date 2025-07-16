Mint Quick Edit | Indian trade is holding up but is that enough?
India’s latest merchandise trade data shows no sign of stress on account of the import-export deficit. But that doesn’t mean we have little to worry about in a world of tariff turbulence and choppy seas.
India’s trade deficit narrowed to $18.78 billion in June from $21.88 billion in May, according to government data released on Tuesday. A substantial fall in merchandise imports to $53.92 billion from $60.61 billion helped reduce the gap with exports, which also weakened to $35.14 billion in June from $38.73 billion in May, but by a few billion less.