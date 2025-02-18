India must not let Trump’s tariffs and trade disruption weaken its export thrust
Summary
- Negotiating a way ahead with the US may be difficult and globalization clearly faces uncertainty, but we should keep our import duties low and strike a series of trade deals to make all the gains we can.
Game theorist Thomas Schelling once wrote that coercion depends more on “the threat of what is yet to come than on damage already done." He added that countries in conflict situations would want “an impressive unspent capacity for damage be kept in reserve." Schelling wrote his classic works on strategy in the context of the Cold War between the United States and the erstwhile Soviet Union, two superpowers with massive stockpiles of nuclear weapons.