Will the WTO get crushed under an avalanche of bilateral trade deals?
SummaryCould recent accords spell the death knell for a multilateral global trade order based on an agreed set of rules? Along with other developing countries, India has a big stake in the survival of the World Trade Organization.
It’s the season for trade negotiations and deals, going by the pace and number of deals struck over the last fortnight alone. After the India-UK trade deal that was announced on 6 May, we had the US-UK pact and then an interim one between China and America. With a little luck, we are likely to see India’s deals under discussion with the US and EU reach fruition as well.