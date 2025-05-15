Will the WTO get crushed under an avalanche of bilateral trade deals?

Still, at least on paper, any country can seek redressal if bullied by the trade-distortive tactics of another. Under WTO rules, for example, India has the right to levy retaliatory duties on US products for its unilateral tariffs on steel and aluminium. Also, unlike the GATT, the WTO deals not only with the exchange of goods across borders, but also services. In a world where research and technology play a vital role, the WTO’s mandate covers intellectual property rights as well. Three decades ago, the wider world got access to cheaper drugs thanks to a pharma agreement.