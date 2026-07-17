The India-UK CETA is finally in force—now it’s for businesses in both countries to make the most of it

There is a maxim in trade diplomacy that is worth dusting off today: the value of an agreement lies not in its signing, but in its living.
The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025 after 14 rounds of negotiation— and inevitable bumps in the road—went into force this week.
This is one of the most consequential bilateral trade deals for both sides. It is estimated to give a £25.5 billion annual boost to bilateral trade by 2040. With a framework that gives 99% of Indian exports duty-free access to the UK and offers concessions on 89.5% of British tariff lines to India, the opportunity begins now.
The CETA’s promise: The sectors in which both countries enjoy their strongest export advantages stand to benefit immediately.