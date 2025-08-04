India-UK CETA: Let’s not overlook what we gave up to secure this deal
While mutual trade is expected to receive a boost from the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with London, New Delhi made concessions that may not just hurt but also set a template for future agreements.
Most reports on the recently-signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK have focused on positive aspects of the agreement. But the CETA, as with any negotiated outcome, is also a compromise between the competing interests of the two countries. It is therefore important to understand the possible implications for India. Here are some key takeaways from this trade pact.