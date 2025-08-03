The India-UK economic pact gives our digital trade the enablers it needed
The CETA’s chapter on digital trade signals our ambitions in rule-setting for the 21st century. Its provisions are expected to give paperless electronic trade a big fillip and brighten the prospects of technology exporters.
With a strong mutual interest in supporting technology companies and enhancing cross-border dealings, the Digital Trade chapter of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is the most comprehensive one on the subject that India has signed in any trade agreement till date.