The India-UK economic pact gives our digital trade the enablers it needed

One key contribution of this chapter is its support for the cross-border paperless trade framework led by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), aimed at reducing trade costs. According to the UNESCAP-ADB Asia-Pacific Trade Facilitation Report 2024, full implementation of those digital trade facilitation measures, over and above the commitments in the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) to which India is a party, can reduce trade cost by about 11% in the region.