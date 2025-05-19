India-UK trade pact: A new paradigm for the digital economy
SummaryThe free trade agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and London marks India’s turn from defensive caution to strategic ambition as it seeks to shape the digital economy’s rules. Here’s what Indian digital players can look forward to.
On 6 May, India and the UK concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) that for the first time locks enforceable digital-trade disciplines. The pact signals that New Delhi plans to help shape rather than react to rules of the global digital economy.
