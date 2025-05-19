India-UK trade pact: A new paradigm for the digital economy

A BIT is not a substitute for domestic reform, but it buys time to build institutional capacity. India should use the treaty window to expand commercial courts, prioritise specialized benches in high courts and train a cadre of technical experts who could assist courts and tribunals. As those institutions mature, dependence on external ones would recede. Regulatory coherence at home also means levelling the playing field between foreign and domestic firms. Inventory restrictions on foreign e-commerce operators, for example, clash with the non-discrimination principle we now espouse in the FTA.