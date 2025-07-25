Mint Quick Edit | India-UK FTA: Fair play in the trade arena
Summary
India and the UK finally signed a trade pact. There’s been give and take, even a let-down or two, but amid a global trade churn, this is a fine example of the spirit of free trade.
India and the UK have finally signed their long-awaited free trade agreement, expected to take two-way trade to $120 billion in the next five years. Broadly, the pact will result in tariff barriers being eliminated across all kinds of goods.
