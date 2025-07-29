Access to higher education, if desired, together with better employability gives UTCs an edge over conventional schools. It should gradually wipe out negative perceptions of vocational education. But it also implies a key feature of UTCs: they must be attached to a university and one or more companies as core partners. For example, students of Gothenburg Technical Gymnasium in Germany, located near a Volvo plant, have worked on technical issues tackled by Volvo or other engineering firms. Similarly, the JCB Academy in Rochester, England, has had partnerships with Rolls Royce, Toyota and others, apart from JCB itself.