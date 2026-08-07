A day after India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament proposing changes to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007 that would let banks and payment system providers charge fees on UPI and RuPay debit-card payments, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra made a pointed reference to such fees.
It’s time for India’s Unified Payments Interface to fund itself—without burdening people at large
SummaryPublic infrastructure attracts capital if users are ready to pay fair and transparent usage charges. In the case of NPCI’s UPI too, the user-pays principle should apply. Let the Reserve Bank of India’s e-rupee serve as the country’s digital cash.
A day after India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament proposing changes to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007 that would let banks and payment system providers charge fees on UPI and RuPay debit-card payments, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra made a pointed reference to such fees.
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