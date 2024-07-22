Budget dissonance: India’s tariff walls and export aims are at odds
Summary
- The government should take a clear stance against creeping protectionism. It makes it harder for global value chains to link India up and thus jeopardizes a once-in-a-generation chance of gaining hugely from a shift away from China.
Now that a jobs crisis is weakening its hold on power in India, how serious is the BJP government about reviving Indian factories? We will know in the budget, which offers it a chance to remedy a disastrous lurch toward protectionism. Without fixing that folly, the country could miss an opportunity to join key global supply chains.