India’s gaming industry must play a multiplayer game

The opportunities: Online gaming presents India a rare opportunity to take a moonshot at global leadership of emerging technologies. Gaming is a gateway to frontier technologies like AR, VR, Web3, digital assets, and more. These technologies will find their use cases first in this industry before they go elsewhere. Vietnam-based Axie Infinity is pioneering the play-to-earn segment, scaling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to a level unseen before. The company made $ 10 million in its first 3 years, after which it was making $10 million every 5 days. Games like Iluvium, Three Kingdoms and StarAtlas are leveraging smartchain technology to incentivize users across Asia. The massive multiplayer game Justice Online is launching a version that integrates ChatGPT. Artificial intelligence is used regularly for pathfinding and non-player character ‘conversations’. Gaming as a gateway for all manner of applications.