UPI is abuzz with debt payments: Keep track of this trend
A slice-up of transfers via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suggests that loan repayments account for nearly 4% of the ₹25 trillion sent across in July via this online platform. Given our app lending boom of recent years, we must watch this space.
It was not ingenuity as much as gumption that gave India a global headstart on payments done via handsets. While the West dithered on digital identities over qualms of privacy, we went ahead with the biometric database of Aadhaar, linking it securely with bank accounts and phones to create such marvels as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).