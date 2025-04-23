Opinion
Urban renewal: Indian cities need a governance overhaul
Srikanth Viswanathan 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Cities require a transformation that empowers local governments to lead urban development. We must adopt three pathways: planning and design, decentralized participatory governance and strengthened state capacity in human resources and municipal finance.
Over the past decade, India’s urban agenda has gained unprecedented support: a 932% increase in the ministry of housing and urban affairs’ budget since 2009-10, 8.7 million houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and metro rail network expansion to 945km across 21 cities.
