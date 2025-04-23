Urban renewal: Indian cities need a governance overhaul

Build state capacities: While legal empowerment through the 74th Amendment is crucial, cities need robust human and financial capacities to deliver quality services. The human resource deficit in our cities is acute: ULGs in 15 states face an average vacancy of 37%, only 14 of 35 states/UTs mandate any training for officials and none of the 18 states studied has a performance measurement system. Three key levers can reform this: revamp cadre and recruitment rules with scientific staffing assessments; implement competency-based systems; and explore shared municipal services.