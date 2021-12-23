India urgently requires resilient and empowered cities

While cities are significant generators of economic value, the responsibility for running them is usually less local and more disaggregated. State governments struggle to delegate power to local governments. As a result, there is no single city with a holistic view of its administration. Instead, there are many different departments running a city both from a planning perspective as well as for the provision of government services. This hampers the way city infrastructure and land usage get rolled out and increases the challenges for citizens in their interactions with the city administration.

