Mint Quick Edit | India’s trade has held up
Summary
India’s trade data for May came as a relief in the context of global turbulence. Exports were broadly steady and the trade gap narrowed. But then, nothing can be taken for granted.
Amid concerns of the ongoing tariff war hurting trade, so far India’s merchandise shipments seem to be holding up. Trade data for May released on Monday showed that India’s exports edged lower to $38.7 billion from $39.6 billion a year earlier.
