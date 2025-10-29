India’s US oil imports have risen sharply: Sweetener or cost saver?
Summary
On the face of it, India’s recent surge in crude oil imports from the US may seem like geopolitics at work, but a closer look suggests we mustn’t over-interpret this data. Here’s another explanation.
India’s US oil import figures for October should give President Donald Trump some reason for satisfaction. Shipments of US oil to India reportedly surged to a daily 540,000 barrels in October, according to reports citing data from Kpler.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story