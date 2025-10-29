Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  India’s US oil imports have risen sharply: Sweetener or cost saver?

India’s US oil imports have risen sharply: Sweetener or cost saver?

Mint Editorial Board

On the face of it, India’s recent surge in crude oil imports from the US may seem like geopolitics at work, but a closer look suggests we mustn’t over-interpret this data. Here’s another explanation.

Bigger US oil purchases may be driven by saving calculations more than geopolitics.
Gift this article

India’s US oil import figures for October should give President Donald Trump some reason for satisfaction. Shipments of US oil to India reportedly surged to a daily 540,000 barrels in October, according to reports citing data from Kpler.

India’s US oil import figures for October should give President Donald Trump some reason for satisfaction. Shipments of US oil to India reportedly surged to a daily 540,000 barrels in October, according to reports citing data from Kpler.

Also Read | Trump's pro-oil policy won’t stop ships from switching to cleaner fuels

This is the highest since 2022 and far exceeds the year-to-date average of about 300,000 barrels. So, does this indicate an Indian shift away from Russian oil, as Trump has been claiming New Delhi promised? Perhaps not. Russia remained our top oil supplier, with crude deliveries averaging around 1.75 million barrels per day.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | US sanctions on Russia jolt oil markets: How exposed is India?

India, however, does seem to be diversifying its sources. Reports suggest a pragmatic approach, with arbitrage opportunities being exploited as gaps open up between the price of WTI crude, the US benchmark, and Brent, which is the global one.

Also Read | Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern

In other words, bigger US purchases may be driven by saving calculations more than geopolitics. And given the high freight costs associated with US supplies, a scenario where we buy the bulk of our crude from the US seems unlikely. Still, if it helps disarm the White House, we should see that as a bonus. It’s ultimately about national self-interest, exactly what the US is chasing.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.