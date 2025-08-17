Kaushik Basu: India must not fall into Trump’s tariff trap
The spot that India finds itself in is reminiscent of Chekov’s short story ‘The Ninny.’ However, New Delhi shouldn’t use counter tariffs to retaliate as the damage done will outweigh any near-term gains.
Economic relations between India and the US have been thrown into disarray after US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 50% import tariff on nearly all Indian imports, with the exception of some electronic items and certain pharmaceutical products. The move places India among the five most heavily targeted countries under Trump’s tariff regime, alongside Brazil (50%), Syria (41%), Laos (40%) and Myanmar (40%).