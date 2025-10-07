US-India ties are at their worst in decades but Indian-Americans have kept eerily quiet: Why so?
India’s ties with the US have sunk to a new low this year. Yet, the country’s influential diaspora in America has barely registered a murmur of protest. What gives? Are they Americans first, indifferent to India, or just waiting for the right moment?
Over the past year, relations between India and America have reached their lowest point in decades, perhaps since the South Asian nation tested nuclear weapons in 1998. In New Delhi, the assumption—correct or not—is that this collapse is a product of Washington’s choices and that US President Donald Trump has chosen to single India out for harsh treatment.