Agriculture: Vital to the US but in need of vitality at home
A refusal to open up agricultural markets may be the real reason for America’s ire aimed at India. While the interests of Indian farmers are held aloft, we must tackle our stagnant farm exports, enhance productivity and ensure cultivators earn well enough.
India is now among the countries facing the highest country-specific import tariffs imposed by the current US government. A steep 25% duty has been levied on Indian exports to the US, one of the highest among our competitors and neighbours. This is likely to rise to 50% from next week, when an add-on penalty for our trade relationship with Russia—mainly our purchases of crude oil—is scheduled to come into play.