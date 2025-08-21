Agriculture: Vital to the US but in need of vitality at home

While Canada and Mexico earlier enjoyed a free trade arrangement with the US, China had minimal tariffs. However, the tariff war unleashed by the US is likely to reduce US access to these markets. Among the two major crops exported by the US are soyabean and corn. Along with soyabean meal, these account for almost a fourth of its agricultural exports. These are direct exports. If indirect and processed exports are included, that share goes above 30%. Roughly a fifth of American soyabean is exported to China.