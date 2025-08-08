Andy Mukherjee: India’s stiff 50% tariff is a US sanction in disguise
Putting up a unified front to challenge Trump’s trade policy overreach might make sense for Brazil, but escalating the confrontation with America should hold no appeal for India. While leaders may protest, India’s elite and tycoons are clear where their interests lie.
Washington has taken its brinksmanship against New Delhi to a dangerous level. oil-buys">Doubling an already-high tariff of 25% is bad enough. What makes it worse for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the language. President Donald Trump has decided to call India’s additional punishment for importing Russian oil a “secondary" tariff, a made-up term that has a close cousin in the world of sanctions.