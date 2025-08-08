Mint Quick Edit: Can US tariffs survive legal scrutiny?
Faced with a 50% US barrier, India is in the same boat as Brazil. The way tariffs have been slapped do little for the lofty ideals of America in the eyes of others. Its judiciary should weigh in.
The shock of India facing new US tariffs as steep as 50% is severe in itself, but all the more galling for the bracket it places the country in. We’re in the same unfortunate club as Brazil, with which the White House has a political bone to pick that makes its harsh tariff rate look like interference in Brazilian politics.