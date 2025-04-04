Get trade savvy: India must sharpen its policy calculus in an era of US protectionism
Summary
- New Delhi should respond to Trump’s tariffs with strategic pragmatism that balances new trade realities with its economic interests, even as it asserts its digital sovereignty. Trump-Trade Tantrums aren’t a passing storm.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February, talks on a Bilateral Trade Agreement began. The latest round in Delhi in March saw officials from the US Trade Representative’s office and India’s commerce ministry reach a broad understanding, with plans to finalize the first tranche by fall.