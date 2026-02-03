Big deal: Why the India-US trade agreement is likely to spell significant gains for both partners
Trump, Modi and their negotiators deserve applause for the economic possibilities this deal opens. US tariff relief is good for Indian exporters; America is an easier market to access than the EU and this pact may go into effect sooner. But it’s the patch-up of bilateral ties that might matter more
After a rocky ride, an India-US trade deal has finally been announced. It follows what was called the “mother of all deals" between India and the EU and Sunday’s long-horizon outline of growth policies as part of India’s budget for 2026-27. The budget’s emphasis on competitiveness may well have done its own bit of trade diplomacy, prompting the US to reduce its tariffs on Indian exports from a whopping 50% to 18% and finalize the trade deal.