Special trade ties with America aren’t India’s only export game

US Vice-President J.D. Vance’s India visit has upped hopes of speedy progress on a trade deal between the two countries. He is here with his wife Usha Vance, whose parents are of Indian origin, and their children. His itinerary features the usual tourist attractions. But the significance of his tour is not lost on anyone. Both Washington and New Delhi want an interim trade deal struck swiftly, even if doing so before early July, when President Donald Trump’s 26% ‘reciprocal tariff’ pause ends, seems over-ambitious. Vance’s visit is expected to firm up the groundwork and may set the stage for a possible visit by Trump later.