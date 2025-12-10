A US trade delegation reached India this week with the aim of concluding a long-anticipated trade agreement. Coming close on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi that resulted in a five-year India-Russia economic programme to diversify trade and strengthen an energy partnership, an obvious question arises: How would ties with Moscow impact India’s US engagement?
India-US trade deal: Relief today shouldn't come at the cost of autonomy tomorrow
SummaryA trade deal with the US could offer India tariff relief, but we must hold firm on other aspects. Other deal-making nations have had to compromise their autonomy. Given that US tariffs may yet fail judicial scrutiny, we shouldn’t sign a deal under tariff pressure.
