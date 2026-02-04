Art of the India-US trade deal’s revival: The end of a rift between the two partners could spell gains all around
Observers had all but given up on a trade accord with America. But wonders never cease. We needn’t take Trump’s wonder-evoking executive summary too literally to count on a raft of gains. The more India globalizes, the better it’ll serve our economy.
It is plainly good news the US has lowered its import duty on Indian goods from 50%, a truly punitive rate, to 18%. A trade deal is expected to be sewn up anytime now. Its significance goes beyond the impact of a lower US barrier for our exports. Indeed, it signals an end of the rift between India and the world’s largest economy and mightiest power.