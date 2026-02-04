So while the White House may seem bent on foisting American and Venezuelan crude on India, our refiners need not end up short of options. Venezuela’s oil may take a long time to flow, given the state of its hydrocarbon industry, but once it does, we could handle it. We have several refineries that can refine the kind of heavy and sour stuff it ships. Reliance, for example, once used to buy its crude and could plausibly resume.