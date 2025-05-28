Andy Mukherjee: Watch out for food and fuel volatility in India-US trade talks
New Delhi might resist opening up its biofuel market to US corn-ethanol imports to protect restive domestic farmers, but could consider yielding on genetically modified (GM) crops. Opening its market up to GM seeds beyond cotton would work out in India’s interest.
From dismantling its protectionist ‘inspector raj’ to cutting duties on Tesla cars and treating Amazon and Walmart on par with domestic retailers, India is under pressure on many fronts in its trade talks with the US. While concessions in several of these areas will be beneficial to Indians, the sticking points will be food and fuel.