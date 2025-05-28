Andy Mukherjee: Watch out for food and fuel volatility in India-US trade talks

It’s easy to see why prizing open the fast-growing market for ethanol mixing may be important to US President Donald Trump. In theory at least, estimated annual demand of 10 billion litres is big enough to absorb all of the corn grown in Indiana. A big win in agriculture will help the US president at a time when his trade war has all but closed off the opportunity to export sorghum from Kansas and Texas to China, where it is used in feedstock and to make Baijiu liquor. American corn, too, will need new buyers in Asia as Chinese demand retreats.