Mint Quick Edit | Tariff relief: India's chief economic advisor sounds hopeful
Summary
Is a trade patch-up on the horizon between India and the US? Nageswaran’s guarded optimism suggests something is cooking that could renew a relationship that seemed hard to repair till recently.
Could the recent thaw in India-US ties result in tariffs being lowered sharply on Indian exports? Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran sounds guardedly convinced of it.
