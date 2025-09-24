Mint Quick Edit | Buck up: India’s US exports have tumbled and worse lies ahead
India’s exports to America may already have fallen sharply under the impact of its tariffs and data from September onwards is likely to be worse. What’s striking is China’s response to this year’s shift in trade winds. Can India adapt fast enough?
Even as India debates how badly tariffs will hurt exports to the US, privately gathered data has arrived that’s somewhat disheartening. From May 2025 to August, India’s goods exports to the US fell 22.2% to $6.9 billion, according to the Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI).