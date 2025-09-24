Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Buck up: India’s US exports have tumbled and worse lies ahead

Mint Quick Edit | Buck up: India’s US exports have tumbled and worse lies ahead

Mint Editorial Board

India’s exports to America may already have fallen sharply under the impact of its tariffs and data from September onwards is likely to be worse. What’s striking is China’s response to this year’s shift in trade winds. Can India adapt fast enough?

India faced only a 25% extra tariff till late August, so the impact of the rate doubling will show up only in subsequent numbers.
Gift this article

Even as India debates how badly tariffs will hurt exports to the US, privately gathered data has arrived that’s somewhat disheartening. From May 2025 to August, India’s goods exports to the US fell 22.2% to $6.9 billion, according to the Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI).

Even as India debates how badly tariffs will hurt exports to the US, privately gathered data has arrived that’s somewhat disheartening. From May 2025 to August, India’s goods exports to the US fell 22.2% to $6.9 billion, according to the Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI).

Also Read | Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern
Also Read | Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern

The drop itself isn’t surprising, given how much more expensive the new tariffs make Indian goods in America.

Buyers would have sought alternatives. What may be surprising, however, is how broad-based the fall was. It included items left uncovered by tariffs, such as smartphones, though a pre-tariffs export surge may have inflated earlier data.

Notably, India faced only a 25% extra tariff till late August, so the impact of the rate doubling will show up only in subsequent numbers.

Also Read | China’s Yuan takes on the US dollar: What is India’s best bet?

Meanwhile, separate reports point to Chinese exports having shown resilience against US tariffs, with these shipments finding their way to other markets, including India.

Also Read | Online outreach: A single policy tweak could spell e-commerce export success

Like Beijing, New Delhi has also been helping Indian exporters diversify their destinations. India needs to double down on these efforts, even as the guard is raised against any dumping of Chinese goods in India. With world trade in such flux, space for complacency has shrunk.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.