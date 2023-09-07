India vs. Bharat: Another case of marketing myopia?4 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Constitutionally, India is also known as Bharat, but a full switch from the former to the latter would require in-depth market research and an informed debate on what we might gain or lose.
You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do." Not my words, but Henry Ford’s. “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently." So proclaimed Warren Buffett. Might India’s government fall victim to what marketing mavens call ‘myopia’ by throwing away the age-old reputation that India the brand has accumulated for a mere election, this being an issue which a Medici sample survey among 534 urban residents found to have no impact on voting intentions?