Geopolitical exposure: US-Russia-China dynamics have spelt a nightmare for India
New Delhi’s ties with Moscow and Washington and their ties with each other were manageable for a long time, but India has suddenly been pushed out of its comfort zone by a sudden shake-up. Today, we face a threat from China even as Russia has weakened and America is bent on punishing India.
The United States of America, Russia and China—the state of relations among these three countries tends to determine how safe the world generally is for India. India feels threatened by China at its doorstep, with which it also has a territorial dispute that has turned bloody on a few occasions. India, therefore, seeks good relations with both the US and Russia.