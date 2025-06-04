Crisis alert: Careless water management poses India an existential threat
India needs a mission-driven systemic approach towards securing and managing its water resources. As global warming starts melting Himalayan glaciers, we must harness the impact of climate change for greater water security.
The warnings are dire. India is running dry. There is a looming water crisis—a threat to India’s future. Alarm bells around a water shortage have become increasingly shrill and loud over the past few decades. Experts in India have long lamented the poor state of water storage capacities in the country, the extent of pollution in our rivers, the annual cycles of drought and floods, the over-exploitation of ground water and the provision of water as a free good—often exacerbated by free electricity for agricultural groundwater-pumps given to farmers as an election sop.