Crisis alert: Careless water management poses India an existential threat

A case in point: the Yamuna river gets so polluted by the time it reaches Agra in Uttar Pradesh that the Central Pollution Control Board does not consider it suitable as a raw water source for treatment. Additionally, the wastewater from water treatment plants is often so bad that it needs treatment before discharge. With nearly 7-8% of electricity consumption estimated to be going into meeting the clean-water demand of 68% of India’s urban population, the climate impact of such supply is also very high, clearly.