India’s widening current account deficit amid global uncertainty: At what point do alarm bells ring?

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.