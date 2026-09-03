It is perfectly appropriate to dream, and to dream big. Viksit Bharat by 2047 is now a stated goal towards which all economic policy is directed. What was previously the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee, and before that simply NREGA (‘A’ for the Act of 2005), has been re-enacted as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act of 2025.
India will lack ‘viksit’ attributes until its urban agglomerations offer world-class public goods
SummaryIt’s hard to find any member of the Indian establishment who does not have at least one close family member resident in a developed country—they voted with their feet and air tickets. The dismal state of our cities—think of sewerage and rain drainage—frames a big part of India’s challenge.
It is perfectly appropriate to dream, and to dream big. Viksit Bharat by 2047 is now a stated goal towards which all economic policy is directed. What was previously the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee, and before that simply NREGA (‘A’ for the Act of 2005), has been re-enacted as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act of 2025.
About the Author
Prof. Indira Rajaraman holds a PhD in Economics from Cornell University. She was on the economics faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for 18 years, and subsequently RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Delhi. Post-retirement, she was Member of the 13th Finance Commission (2007-2009); and Member for a four-year term (2011-15) of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. She is on the panel of experts for the Systemic Risk Survey conducted by the RBI for the biannual Financial Stability Report. She has over 70 research publications in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes and has written a regular column in the Economic Times (2001-04), Business Standard (2010-14) and, currently, Mint (since 2014).<br><br>She was a member of several official committees that shaped the process of financial and fiscal reform over the last three decades. She was a Member of the Board of Governors of the General Insurance Corporation for a four-year term (1997-2001) and is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Tata Sikorsky Aerospace (TSAL) since 2016. She has been on the Boards of a number of academic institutions, and was Visitor’s Nominee and External Expert for faculty selection in Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Kanpur (2007-14). She was Non-resident Honorary Distinguished Fellow, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), 2021-25.
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