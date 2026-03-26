India’s government has signalled its intent to amend the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to fast-track its 33% quota of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The sooner it’s done, the better. It would mark a major step in a long march towards the political and economic emancipation of women in the country.
India needs women lawmakers: Fast-track the enacted quota to make faster economic gains
SummaryThe government’s move to fast-track a quota for women in Parliament and state assemblies marks a major emancipatory step. As political and economic empowerment are closely linked, a stronger women’s voice in policymaking could boost India’s development.
India’s government has signalled its intent to amend the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to fast-track its 33% quota of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The sooner it’s done, the better. It would mark a major step in a long march towards the political and economic emancipation of women in the country.
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