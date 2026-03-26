India needs women lawmakers: Fast-track the enacted quota to make faster economic gains

India’s government has signalled its intent to amend the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to fast-track its 33% quota of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The sooner it’s done, the better. It would mark a major step in a long march towards the political and economic emancipation of women in the country.
India’s government has signalled its intent to amend the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to fast-track its 33% quota of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The sooner it’s done, the better. It would mark a major step in a long march towards the political and economic emancipation of women in the country.
Women constitute almost half the population, but various estimates suggest women contribute less than 20% to GDP—based on models that crunch data on labour force participation, earning gaps, etc, and only capture what’s on the record.
Women constitute almost half the population, but various estimates suggest women contribute less than 20% to GDP—based on models that crunch data on labour force participation, earning gaps, etc, and only capture what’s on the record.
Bridging the gender gap in employment could potentially give us a significantly larger economy. Research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that a gender-balanced labour force could increase India’s GDP by 27%.
Indian women have come a long way, not only from the time of independence, but also vis-a-vis men. Be it literacy, longevity or access to welfare schemes, emancipatory efforts by successive governments have largely come good. Women now stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts in diverse fields.
Yet, women have lagged men in two important domains: participation in India’s labour force and political representation. True economic empowerment demands political empowerment, which is what the proposed amendment aims for.
Under the Act passed by Parliament, the reservation of seats for women is contingent upon a delimitation exercise—involving a reset of constituencies—to follow a fresh census. Given how contentious a seat reshuffle is likely to prove and how late the next census results will be (it begins on 1 April), that would have meant a very long wait for women. By snapping that link, the Centre’s proposal will enable India to fulfil a key promise sooner.
If the tweak in question is made and a firm target set, women could constitute at least a third of the very next Lok Sabha, for which polls are due in 2029.
Why is this important? Because despite significant progress in educational attainment and health outcomes, the country lags on women’s economic and political participation. The former cannot be divorced from the latter.
The economy’s reality is that almost 60% of our working-age women are outside the labour force, depriving it of their contributions. On the political front, the gender skew is worse. Boosting the share of working-age women at work (or actively looking for employment) is not only about gender equality; it is an economic imperative in a country that aims to achieve an advanced economy.
Greater female participation in politics would give women a voice in policymaking—and that is integral to this process. Sadly, it is here that women fall short. According to an 8 March 2026 report by the Association for Democratic Reforms & National Election Watch that analyses recent elections, as many as 152 (or 28%) of the Lok Sabha’s 543 constituencies had no women candidates.
The picture is worse for state legislative assemblies; for 4,123 seats across India, as many as 1,698 (or 41%) had no women contestants. Thankfully, women who do contest seats often win. Women make up 14% of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Research shows that more women in politics usually means greater investment in education, healthcare and nutrition, which spells higher productivity and has multiplier effects on the economy. Gender neutrality could create a virtuous cycle of development. Let’s ensure no woman is left behind.