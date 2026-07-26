Can India lead the world’s middle powers? Indian democracy would need to be strengthened first

Fans of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s science fiction trilogy, loosely called The Three-Body Problem, range from former US president Barack Obama to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and author George R.R. Martin (of A Song of Ice and Fire fame, the book on which Game of Thrones is based).
The Three Body Problem starts its journey in the 1960s China of cultural revolution excesses, segues to the present and then gradually travels thousands of light-years into the future.
The book’s title refers to a distant planet located in a solar system with three suns which, drawing references from Newtonian physics, renders it unstable and unpredictable. The resulting climatic extremes force the planet’s civilizations to go through alternating cycles of prosperity and obliteration.